Japan, U.S., S. Korea Arranging Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea are arranging three-way talks among their foreign ministers on the sidelines of an upcoming meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in Bali, Indonesia, from Thursday, sources said Wednesday.

The three-way meeting will be the first since the inauguration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Such a meeting was last held in Hawaii in February.

In the envisioned meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin are expected to confirm their countries' cooperation over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

They are seen affirming the strengthening of security cooperation and deterrence power, as Pyongyang has been repeatedly launching ballistic missiles and is feared to conduct a nuclear test.

Meanwhile, a bilateral meeting of the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers is unlikely to take place at the same occasion, as there is no prospect for progress in resolving the wartime labor issue and other outstanding problems between the two nations.

