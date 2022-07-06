AirTag Tracker Attached to Aichi Police Vehicle

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, July 6 (Jiji Press)--U.S. technology giant Apple Inc.'s AirTag location tracker has been found attached to an investigation vehicle of the Aichi prefectural police, sources said Wednesday.

The vehicle of the Toyota police station in the central Japan prefecture is used by investigators dealing with cases involving crime syndicates.

The Aichi police suspect that the device was put on the vehicle with the aim of figuring out police movements.

Apple's AirTag, released last year, is about the size of a 500-yen coin. The tracker, which can be attached to such items as a key and a wallet, shows its location on an iPhone or other devices to make it easier to find the items.

According to the sources, the AirTag in question was found in a small box attached to the muffler at the rear end of the vehicle in May. The vehicle was in the parking lot of the Toyota police station then.

