Japan Reports 45,821 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 45,821 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by about 22,000 from a week before and the first daily count above 40,000 since May 18.

The daily tally marked a week-on-week increase for the 16th straight day.

Across the country, new COVID-19 fatalities stood at 12. The number of severely ill patients rose by eight from Tuesday to 68.

In Tokyo, the number of new cases jumped some 2.2-fold from a week before to 8,341, topping 8,000 for the first time since April 14 and posting the 19th straight day of week-on-week growth.

Tokyo's seven-day average of new cases increased 86.8 pct from a week earlier to 4,426.6. The number of severely ill patients rose by one from Tuesday to eight.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]