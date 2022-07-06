Japan Extra Diet Session Eyed for Aug. 3-5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling bloc are considering convening an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Aug. 3 for a three-day run, informed sources said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will finalize the timing and period of the first Diet session after Sunday's House of Councillors election based on the results of the upper house contest, the sources said, adding that a cabinet reshuffle is expected to follow the short session to pick speaker and vice speaker of the chamber.

Elected Upper House members' terms will begin July 26. But the Aug. 3-5 session is eyed due to the availability of the prime minister, who is scheduled to attend a Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference starting in New York on Aug. 1 and a peace memorial ceremony in Hiroshima on Aug. 6 to mark the 77th anniversary of U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city.

Meanwhile, Kishida is believed to reshuffle his cabinet as farm minister Genjiro Kaneko and National Public Safety Commission Chairman Satoshi Ninoyu, both Upper House members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will not run in Sunday's election and retire July 25 as lawmakers.

According to people familiar with the matter, the Aug. 5 reshuffle is the earliest option but the schedule is tight. There are also speculations that the cabinet would be revamped just before the Aug. 25 start of the official campaign period for the Okinawa gubernatorial election or in September.

