Japan Governors Alarmed by Coronavirus Resurgence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors Wednesday expressed concerns over a rebound in new coronavirus cases across the country.

“The current situation suggests how quickly COVID-19 sufferers are increasing,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters at the metropolitan government office.

Koike said she aims to curb a rise in the number of severely ill patients preemptively by making health care services fully available in the capital. Then she called on people who have not yet received third COVID-19 vaccine doses to get the booster shots early, citing declines in immunity acquired by second shots.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told a press conference that he will ask facilities for older people and hospitals with many elderly inpatients in the western Japan prefecture to strengthen measures to prevent coronavirus infections as they are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The current upsurge in new cases is traced to the BA.5 omicron variant replacing other variants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]