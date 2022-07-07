Japan Picks Out 8 Infectious Diseases to Aid Vaccine Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry panel has picked out eight infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and monkeypox, to offer intensive support for the development of Japanese-made vaccines in case of future pandemics.

The infectious diseases also include dengue fever and seasonal influenza, as well as those caused by the Zika virus, the respiratory syncytial virus, enterovirus and the Nipah virus.

The panel chose the eight diseases based on the availability of effective vaccines and human-to-human transmissibility.

Assuming that there might be not enough patients for clinical trials in Japan, the panel also considered the possibility of clinical trials being held overseas.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan lagged behind European countries, the United States and China in developing vaccines.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]