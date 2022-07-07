2 Students Injured in Knife Assault in Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., July 7 (Jiji Press)--Two junior high school students were injured in a knife assault in the city of Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Thursday morning, according to local police.

At around 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Wednesday GMT), police received an emergency call saying that junior high school students appeared to have been stabbed on a street in Sendai.

The two female students were both slashed in the back on their way to school and taken to a hospital. One of them was seriously injured, while the other sustained minor injuries. Their injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Miyagi prefectural police.

The police arrested the attacker, Hiroyuki Owari, 43, who fled to his home located nearby after the incident, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Owari admitted stabbing the girls with a kitchen knife and said that he intended to kill them, police sources said.

