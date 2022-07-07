New COVID-19 Cases Double in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 47,977 new coronavirus cases Thursday, more than double the week-before figure of 23,442.

The daily count marked a week-on-week increase for the 17th consecutive day. Just on Wednesday, it topped 40,000 for the first time since May 18.

The recent increase is believed to be led by the spread of the highly contagious BA.5 omicron variant.

The health ministry has issued a notice urging local governments across the country to secure hospital beds and expand testing capacities.

On Thursday, 15 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Japan.

