Tokyo Reports 8,529 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 8,529 new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital on Thursday, with the daily tally surging by 4,908 from a week before, up for the 20th straight day.

On the day, no new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in Tokyo, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at six, down by two from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new infections rose by 101.6 pct from a week earlier to 5,127.7.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]