"Yu-Gi-Oh!" Creator Kazuki Takahashi Found Dead

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese manga artist Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of popular manga series "Yu-Gi-Oh!" has been found dead in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, Japan Coast Guard sources said Thursday. He was 60.

The body of Takahashi, whose real name was Kazuo Takahashi, was found floating in waters off the city of Nago in Okinawa on Wednesday morning, according to a local JCG station.

There was an emergency call around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (1:30 a.m. GMT) reporting that a body was seen floating in the waters, according to sources including the coast guard's 11th regional headquarters in the Okinawa capital of Naha.

About one hour later, the body was found at a point some 300 meters off Nago.

Takahashi was wearing a T-shirt, a dive mask and a snorkel.

