Japanese, U.S. S. Korean Foreign Ministers to Meet Fri.

Seoul, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from Japan, the United States and South Korea will hold talks in Bali, Indonesia, on Friday afternoon, the South Korean Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

The three-way meeting, to be held on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies, will be the first since the inauguration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The meeting will be attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

The ministers are expected to confirm their countries' cooperation to deal with North Korea's accelerating nuclear and missile development.

The ministerial meeting comes after the three countries held a trilateral summit for the first time in about five years on June 29 in Madrid.

