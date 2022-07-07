Tokyo Believed to Have Entered 7th Wave of COVID-19: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo is believed to have entered a seventh wave of COVID-19 infections, led by a rapid spread of the new BA.5 omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, experts said Thursday.

If the current pace continues, Tokyo's daily count is projected to reach some 15,500 in two weeks and 54,900 in four weeks, according to an estimate shown by the experts at a Tokyo metropolitan government meeting.

They underlined the need to accelerate inoculations among people in their 20s and 30s.

"Based on the experience from the sixth wave, we'll act pre-emptively to protect the lives of Tokyo residents and maintain social and economic activities," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told the meeting for monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

The seven-day average of new infections in the Japanese capital as of Wednesday stood at 4,395.3, up 1.9-fold from a week before.

