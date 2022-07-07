5 Die at Child Care Facilities in Japan in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of serious accidents at child care facilities in Japan hit a record high of 2,347 in 2021, with fatalities totaling five, the Cabinet Office said Thursday.

The deaths involved one child aged under 1, two 1-year-olds, one 2-year-old and one aged 5.

The 5-year-old died of heatstroke after being left behind in a nursery school bus in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka.

Of the remaining four, one died due to suffocation and the other three died of unknown causes.

One of the five is reported to have died while sleeping.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]