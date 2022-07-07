Students Report on Assistance to Ukrainian Evacuees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--A meeting was held in Tokyo on Thursday to share reports by students who were dispatched from Japan to Poland to support evacuees from Ukraine who fled Russia's invasion.

The meeting was hosted by the Nippon Foundation and its Volunteer Center, which sent the students.

Thirty students engaged in volunteer activities for about two weeks last month near a border checkpoint and at a makeshift facility in Poland for evacuees from Ukraine.

They helped distribute food and drinks, sorted relief supplies, collected garbage and introduced Japanese culture to the refugees.

Taisei Onda, 21, a fourth-year student at Sophia University's Faculty of Foreign Studies, had created a website to provide information in Russian to Ukrainians before his trip to Poland.

