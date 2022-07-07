Summer Travelers in Japan Recovering to Pre-Pandemic Level: JTB

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of people set to travel in Japan during the upcoming summer holiday period is estimated to almost recover to the level before the coronavirus pandemic, travel agency JTB Corp. said Thursday.

According to the firm’s estimate, some 70 million people, up 75 pct year on year, plan to travel for at least one night between July 15 and Aug. 31, with the figure representing 96.7 pct of the 2019 level. The average travel cost is 35,500 yen, up 7.6 pct.

The estimate is based on a survey conducted late last month and several economic indicators.

Citing the survey results, JTB said 36.1 pct of respondents at least expect to go on a trip during the period, up 14.7 percentage points from a year earlier, with more people planning to stay for two or three nights. A growing number of people chose travel destinations farther from where they live, it added.

On the other hand, the survey found that the proportion of people having no intention of traveling declined 14.7 points to 63.9 pct. Many such people said they do not like congestion or have ample funds, while those who voiced concerns over the coronavirus infection risk decreased markedly.

