Japan, Aussie Foreign Chiefs Agree to Bolster Security Cooperation

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, have agreed to beef up their countries' security and defense cooperation.

Holding talks in Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday, Hayashi and Wong also affirmed their view that the U.S. involvement in the Indo-Pacific region is important, with China's hegemonic moves in mind.

They are vising Bali to attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies.

Prior to his talks with Wong, Hayashi met with Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

The two criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force and an obvious violation of international law. They agreed to work together to tackle rising food and energy prices.

