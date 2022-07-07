Japan Team Uses Cultured Mucosa to Treat Ulcerative Colitis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Medical and Dental University said Thursday that it has transplanted into an ulcerative colitis patient cultured mucosa made from large-bowel mucosa taken from the patient.

This is the world's first human therapeutic transplant of organoids, or tiny cultured tissue that functions as an organ, according to a team of researchers at the university.

The patient has had no health problems since the transplant of the mucous membrane organoids, the university said.

The team aims to utilize the transplant of cultured mucous membrane to treat other intractable digestive diseases.

Ulcerative colitis, a disease of unknown origin, can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea and hematochezia.

