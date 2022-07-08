China Govt Ships Stay in Japanese Waters for Record 64 Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 8 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships left Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Thursday after staying in the waters for a record 64 hours and 17 minutes.

It was the longest single intrusion by a Chinese government ship into the Japanese waters since Japan nationalized islands in the Senkaku chain in the East China Sea in 2012.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in the Okinawa capital of Naha, the two Haijing ships crossed into Japanese waters southwest of Uotsurijima, an island in the Senkaku chain, around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday (7:35 p.m. Monday GMT) as they tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat operating there. The two ships left the waters around 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

The previous longest stay in the waters by a Chinese government vessel was 64 hours, marked by two Haijing ships between June 21 and June 23.

The Japanese-administrated Senkaku Islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]