Japan's Ex-PM Abe in Cardiopulmonary Arrest after Shooting

Tokyo/Nara, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot by an apparent gun on Friday while making a stump speech in the western prefecture of Nara ahead of Sunday's House of Councillors election.

Abe, 67, was rushed to hospital in the prefecture by helicopter while being in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, bleeding from his neck and chest, according to local firefighting officials.

The man who is believed to have fired a gun was seized at the scene. The Nara prefectural police arrested him on the spot on suspicion of attempting to murder the former prime minister.

According to the police, the attacker is Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of the city of Nara, the prefecture's capital. Yamagami, whose current job remains unidentified, is a former member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, Defense Ministry sources said.

Yamagami admitted the attempted murder charges, saying that he had targeted the former prime minister, investigative sources said.

