Japan Political World Shocked by Shooting of Ex-PM Abe

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Friday's shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent shockwaves throughout the country's political world, with many voicing their anger over the brutality.

"A barbaric act like this can't be tolerated for any reason," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters at the prime minister's office. "I strongly denounce it."

According to police sources, Abe is believed to have been shot from his back in the western prefecture of Nara while campaigning for a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Sunday's House of Councillors election.

Toshiaki Endo, the LDP's election strategy chief, said: "There is no way we can accept violence. I'm very furious."

Kenta Izumi, leader of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters: "This is an intolerable brutality. I hope Mr. Abe will survive."

