U.S. Praying for Ex-PM Abe: Ambassador

Washington/Taipei, July 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Friday that his country and its people are praying for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot on a campaign trail the same day.

"We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting" of Abe, Emanuel said in a Twitter post. He also said in the post that Abe "has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally" of the United States and that the U.S. government and "American people are praying for the well-being" of Abe, his family and people of Japan.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty tweeted that he was "praying for my friend." "I'm continuing to monitor this situation closely," he continued.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Abe is a real friend for him and for the United States, and that the attack on Abe is a severe blow to the people of Japan.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, meanwhile, said in a post on Facebook that everybody was surprised and that shooting was unacceptable.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]