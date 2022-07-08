NPA to Investigate Possible Flaws in Security for Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency will check if there were any flaws in security for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after he was shot while on a campaign trail Friday.

The examination comes as the NPA views seriously the fact that security police officers with guns who were guarding Abe during the campaigning could not prevent the shooting.

Abe, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was shot while delivering, near a train station in the western Japan city of Nara, a stump speech for an LDP candidate in Sunday's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament. He was confirmed dead later on Friday.

During the outdoor speech, Abe was guarded by a team led by a senior official of the Nara prefectural police department's security division and security police officers from Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, according to the NPA.

An NPA official declined to comment on the number of the security officers and their arrangement at the time, saying that disclosing the information would affect future security operations.

