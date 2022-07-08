Japan's Kishida Denounces Shooting of Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that he condemns the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the same day.

The shooting was "absolutely unacceptable" as a "cowardly criminal act during a campaign for an election, which is a cornerstone of democracy," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

"I prayed for him to survive. It's truly regrettable and I am left speechless," he also said.

Kishida was on a campaign trail in the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata for Sunday's House of Councillors election, but he returned to Tokyo following the shooting in the western prefecture of Nara.

He instructed other ministers to return to Tokyo and discussed the incident with them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]