New COVID-19 Cases More than Double in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 49,972 new coronavirus cases Friday, up 2.15-fold from the week-before figure of about 23,000.

The daily count marked a week-on-week increase for the 18th consecutive day.

The country reported 29 new COVID-19 fatalities.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill patients grew by four from Thursday to 71.

In Tokyo, 8,777 new cases were confirmed, up 2.47-fold from a week before. The daily figure marked a week-on-week increase for the 21st consecutive day, with one new fatal case recorded.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]