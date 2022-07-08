New COVID-19 Cases More than Double in Japan
Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 49,972 new coronavirus cases Friday, up 2.15-fold from the week-before figure of about 23,000.
The daily count marked a week-on-week increase for the 18th consecutive day.
The country reported 29 new COVID-19 fatalities.
According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill patients grew by four from Thursday to 71.
In Tokyo, 8,777 new cases were confirmed, up 2.47-fold from a week before. The daily figure marked a week-on-week increase for the 21st consecutive day, with one new fatal case recorded.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]