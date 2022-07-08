World Leaders Pay Tribute to Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--World leaders have paid tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose death in a shooting attack during an election stump speech Friday made headlines around the globe.

"His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter. "(Britain) stands with you at this dark and sad time."

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underlined their solidarity with Japan. European Council President Charles Michel lamented the death of Abe, calling him "a true friend, fierce defender of multilateral order & democratic values," in a Twitter post.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, visiting Bali, Indonesia, told reporters that Abe was a leader with great vision, showing regrets over his death.

In a statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Japan, saying that Abe was a respected politician.

