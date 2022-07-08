Shinzo Abe, Japan's Longest-Serving PM, Dies at 67

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, died after being shot while election campaigning in the western prefecture of Nara on Friday. He was 67.

Abe served as the country's prime minister for a total of 3,188 days, including 2,822 consecutive days. Both figures are the longest since the start of constitutional government in the country.

He left major footprints in both domestic policy and diplomacy, including promoting his signature economic policy Abenomics and developing national security legislation allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

A son of former Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe and grandson of former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, he was elected to the House of Representatives from a constituency in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi for the first time in 1993. He won 10 Lower House polls in a row.

During the tenure of Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, Abe came to prominence through his initiative to resolve the issue of North Korea's past abductions of Japanese citizens. He was appointed LDP secretary-general and then chief cabinet secretary.

