Japanese Business Leaders Mourn Abe

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese business leaders have expressed their grief over former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's death by shooting Friday.

Abe was "one of the most outstanding prime ministers since the start of the country's constitutional government and a political leader we can proud of to the world," Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), said in a statement. "May he rest in peace," Tokura added.

"I'm saddened and angered," Kengo Sakurada, head of the Japan Association of Corporate executives (Keizai Doyukai), told reporters in the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, where he attended a summer seminar of the business lobby.

Abe was "the most influential leader among the Group of Seven major powers," Sakurada said, particularly noting Abe's achievements in the fields of economy and diplomacy.

"It is extremely painful that Abe passed away like this, because I had expected him to continue working for the country," Akio Mimura, chief of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement.

