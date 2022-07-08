Japan Govt Tries to Stop Online Spread of Shooting-Linked Fake Info

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry called for not spreading unreliable information through social media on Friday after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on the campaign trail the same day.

In its online posts, the ministry advised social media users not be swayed by information that cannot be determined whether it is true and information aimed at prompting fears.

The ministry called for calmness of those users after it detected unconfirmed information about Abe and the suspect spreading online.

"Circulation of inaccurate private information will result in human rights violations," a ministry official said.

Also, non-government organization FactCheck Initiative in its Twitter post urged users of the social networking site to check the accuracy of information even if it is provided by relatives and friends. This request had been retweeted over 51,000 times as of 6 p.m. (9 a.m. GMT).

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]