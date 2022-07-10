Abe Fails to Pull Japan Out of "Postwar Regime"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot to death Friday, had served in the post for a total of eight years and eight months and led Japan's conservative camp, working to promote hawkish policies such as allowing the country to exercise the right to collective self-defense.

Japan's longest-serving prime minister attempted to continue exerting his influence over the government to push his policies even after stepping down.

But he was unable to realize his dearest wish--amending Article 9 of the Constitution.

After serving as prime minister for one year until September 2007 in his first tenure, Abe returned to the post in December 2012 and remained as prime minister for seven years and eight months.

Abe was able to stay in power for such a long period in his second tenure as prime minister because he learned the lessons from his mistake in the first tenure.

