Shooter of Abe Worked for MSDF for 3 Years

Nara, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, the suspected shooter of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has worked for the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years, during which he learned how to use guns and participated in live-fire training.

Yamagami was hired as an MSDF officer in 2002, according to sources in the Defense Ministry. During a three-month education period, he received 30 hours of lectures on the structures of and how to use rifles, as well as on assembling and disassembling the guns.

Later, Yamagami was deployed to the artillery division of the Matsuyuki destroyer, which is based in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, and other locations. He joined live-fire training about once a year.

After completing the three-year work, Yamagami did not opt to remain at the MSDF or register as a reserve Self-Defense Forces officer. He also did not receive support for re-employment, so it is not known what he was doing after the three years.

A senior MSDF official said, "At the SDF, the danger of guns is taught thoroughly." Noting that how to manufacture guns is not taught, the official said, "I wonder why (Yamagami) could do such a thing.

