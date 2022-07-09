Signs of Attack Hard to Detect in Abe Shooting: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--It was probably difficult to detect signs of attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died Friday after being shot during a campaign trail earlier in the day, an expert said.

The expert, related to a private security company, said that the shooting was a "lone wolf attack," a type of terrorism committed by an individual with no links to radical or other suspicious groups.

"There seemed to be no prior information about the assault, so it was probably difficult to protect Abe (from the shooting)," the expert said.

Abe was gunned down when he was delivering an election speech in front of a train station in the city of Nara, western Japan, despite being guarded by many local police officers as well as dedicated security police officers wearing suits and with guns.

Following the shooting, the National Police Agency is slated to check if there were any flaws in security for the former prime minister. "It's important to collect information beforehand and prevent guns from being used," the expert said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]