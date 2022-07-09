British Queen Saddened by Abe's Death

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 8 (Jiji Press)--British Queen Elizabeth II on Friday paid tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot to death the same day.

The Queen sent her message of condolences to Japanese Emperor Naruhito. The content of the message was posted on Twitter by the Royal Family.

"My family and I were deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," the Queen said.

"I have fond memories of meeting Mr. Abe and his wife," she said, citing the couple's visit to Britain in 2016.

"His love for Japan and his desire to forge ever-closer bonds with the United Kingdom were clear," the Queen said. "I wish to convey my deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and to the people of Japan at this difficult time."

