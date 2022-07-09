Biden Calls Abe Outstanding Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Washington, July 9 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden has mourned the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down Friday, and called him an outstanding leader.

In a 10-minute phone conversation with incumbent Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, held Saturday morning Japan time, Biden expressed his "outrage, sadness and deep condolences" over the shooting of the former leader of the East Asian nation.

Abe, as an outstanding leader, led the international community and left major footprints in deepening U.S.-Japan relations, Biden told Kishida. Biden also underscored that he and the American people stand with Kishida and the people of Japan in their time of mourning.

In response, Kishida said that he is determined to protect democracy without yielding to violence. Kishida said that Abe led the Japan-U.S. alliance to a higher level, adding that he will work to further strengthen the bilateral alliance by inheriting the will of the late leader.

Biden stressed the importance of Abe's "enduring legacy," citing his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the establishment of the Quad framework among the United States, Japan, Australia and India.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]