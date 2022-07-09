Body of Assassinated Ex-PM Abe Returns to His Home in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed on campaign trail in the western Japan prefecture of Nara on Friday, returned to his home in the Tomigaya district in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Saturday afternoon.

A vehicle carrying his body left Nara Medical University's hospital Saturday morning. Abe's wife, Akie, accompanied him during the travel back to the Japanese capital.

Those including Sanae Takaichi, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Hisashi Hieda, head of Fujisankei Communications Group, a Japanese media conglomerate, were at Abe's home when the vehicle arrived at the residence. Takaichi received support from Abe in last year's LDP leadership election. Hieda had friendship with Abe.

Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida, while being busy delivering campaign speeches for Sunday's House of Councillors election, visited the residence to pay tribute to Abe.

Former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, Upper House President Akiko Santo, House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda and industry minister Koichi Hagiuda also came to bid farewell to Abe.

