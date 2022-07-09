Shooter of Abe Also Visited Speech Venue in Okayama

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Tetsuya Yamagami, arrested for shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a stump speech in the western Japan city of Nara Friday, has told police that he also visited a venue for a similar address by Abe in the city of Okayama, also in western Japan, the preceding day, investigative sources said Saturday.

The police department of Nara Prefecture suspects that Yamagami, 41, had carefully prepared an attack on Abe.

The former Japanese leader was shot Friday morning while delivering the speech in the city of Nara, the capital of Nara Prefecture, for a ruling party candidate in Sunday's House of Councillors election. He was confirmed dead Friday afternoon.

Yamagami, a resident of the city, has told the police that he also visited Okayama on Thursday, according to the sources.

The suspect was quoted as saying that he learned about Friday's visit by Abe to the city of Nara through a website showing his schedule for campaign speeches. Yamagami is believed to have obtained information on Abe's speech in Okayama also through the website.

