Party Leaders Make Final Appeals before Sunday's Upper House Poll

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Political party leaders took to streets across Japan Saturday, the final day of campaigning for the House of Councillors election Sunday.

Many ruling and opposition party executives suspended their campaign activities Friday afternoon following the shooting earlier that day of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was on campaign trail in the western city of Nara. Abe was confirmed dead Friday afternoon.

Parties resumed stump speeches Saturday, with tight security measures, such as the installation of metal detectors, put in place at speech venues.

In the triennial the poll for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will face the verdict of voters on the way he ran the government since taking office last October.

While issues in the election include measures to deal with soaring prices blamed mainly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and whether to review Japan's defense policy, some pundits say that the shooting and death of Abe, an LDP member, may influence voting behavior.

