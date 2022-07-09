Japan's Daily COVID-19 Tally Tops 50,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 55,018 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the first daily figure above 50,000 since April 14.

The latest number was up 2.2-fold from a week before while rising week on week for the 19th consecutive day.

The number of novel coronavirus patients in severe condition came to 74, up by three from Friday, and that of new COVID-19 deaths totaled 12.

On Saturday, Tokyo reported 9,716 new COVID-19 cases, up by 6,100 from a week before and marking week-on-week growth for the 22nd straight day. There was no report on fatality related to the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on the day.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 6,746.4, up 129 pct from a week before. The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms under Tokyo's own criteria came to 10, up by three from Friday.

