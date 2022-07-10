Nara Police Chief Hints at Flaws in Security for Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Tomoaki Onizuka, head of Nara Prefecture's police department, suggested Saturday that there were flaws in the security arrangement for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while delivering an speech in the city of Nara, the capital of the western Japan prefecture, on Friday.

"We take the incident very gravely and seriously," Onizuka said at his first press conference held over the shooting.

"It cannot be denied that there were flaws in the security" for Abe, the local police chief said, adding that the prefectural police department will consider taking necessary measures and reviewing its system for guarding politicians and other high-placed people after identifying the problems quickly.

The shooting took place when Abe, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara on Friday morning for an LDP candidate in Sunday's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. He was confirmed dead Friday afternoon.

At the start of the press conference, held at the police department headquarters in the prefectural capital, Onizuka paid tribute to Abe and expressed his deep sympathy to Abe's family and other people concerned.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]