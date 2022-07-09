16.12 M. People Vote Early in Japan Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--A total of 16,122,093 people across Japan have cast their votes early in the House of Councillors election on Sunday, representing 15.29 pct of all registered voters, the internal affairs ministry said Saturday.

The votes were cast over 16 days between June 23, a day after the start of the official campaign period for the election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and Friday. Early votes were allowed until Saturday, the final day of the 18-day campaign period.

The number of early voters in an Upper House poll may hit a record high this time, as the campaign period for Sunday's election began a day earlier than usual and the period is longer as a result. The current record is 17,062,816, marked in the previous 2019 election.

The ministry also said that the number of early voters as of last Sunday has been corrected to 7,786,867, down by 14 from the earlier reported figure, due to vote-counting errors in the prefectural constituencies of Tokyo, Shizuoka and Okayama.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]