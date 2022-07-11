Abe Shooter Test-Fired Guns at Religious Facility

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The man accused of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to death in the western Japan city of Nara has told police that he had test-fired guns at a religious group facility beforehand, investigative sources said Sunday.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, claims to have carried out the test-filings at a facility related to the religious organization he has a grudge against, according to the sources.

Yamagami had told investigators that he initially planned to kill a senior member of the religious group, to which his mother made huge donations. He had also said he shot Abe because he thought Abe was connected with the group.

According to the sources at the Nara prefectural police, several wooden boards, each about 1 meter square, were found from a minivehicle owned in the name of Yamagami. The car was confiscated Saturday.

There are several holes in each of the boards. Yamagami told the police that he used the boards for test-firing guns, according to the sources.

