Japan’s Daily COVID-19 Tally Up 2.3-Fold

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 54,068 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, up 2.3-fold from a week before.

The daily figure rose week on week for the 20th consecutive day.

The number of novel coronavirus patients in severe condition stood at 80, up by six from Saturday. Twelve new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 9,482 new cases were logged, up by 5,694 from a week earlier. The daily tally marked week-on-week growth for the 23rd straight day.

There was one COVID-19 fatality in the Japanese capital.

