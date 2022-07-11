Voter Turnout Put at 52.05 Pct in Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Voter turnout came to 52.05 pct for Sunday's House of Councillors election, according to a Jiji Press tally.

The figure as of 2:45 a.m. Monday (5:45 p.m. Sunday GMT) grew from 48.80 pct marked in the previous 2019 election for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament. In 2019, the figure stood below 50 pct for the second time in the post-World War II period.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, 41 had higher voter turnout than in the 2019 election. The highest was 61.87 pct in Yamagata Prefecture, while the lowest was 45.72 pct in Tokushima Prefecture.

The figure stood at 55.90 pct, up 6.37 percentage points, in Nara Prefecture, where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot to death during a stump speech Friday.

The internal affairs ministry said that the number of people who cast their ballots for Sunday's election under the early voting system totaled 19,613,956, a record high for an Upper House poll.

