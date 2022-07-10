S. Korea to Send Condolence Delegation to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Seoul will send a condolence delegation to Tokyo after the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a shooting attack Friday, a South Korean official said Sunday.

The team will include Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Chung Jin-suk, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, a presidential spokesperson said.

There is no plan for President Yoon Suk-yeol to visit Japan at present, but he is planning to visit the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

The delegation is set to attend official memorial events for Abe. The South Korean government will send officials best fit to convey Yoon's respects for Abe, according to the spokesperson.

Yoon has shown his eagerness to improve his country's soured ties with Japan. Chung led a delegation for policy consultations sent to Japan just before Yoon's administration was launched in May.

