German Foreign Minister Visits Nagasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, July 10 (Jiji Press)--German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday visited the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki, hit by a U.S. atomic bomb toward the end of World War II in 1945.

Baerbock visited the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum and had a meeting with hibakusha atomic bomb survivor Shigemitsu Tanaka, head of the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivors Council, and other people.

Tanaka, 81, talked about his experiences as hibakusha and relatives who developed serious diseases. He said that atomic bombs must be abolished so that there will be no more hibakusha.

Baerbock thanked him and said that nuclear weapons should be eliminated from the world.

She explained that Germany participated as an observer in the first meeting of parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Vienna in June.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]