Ruling Bloc Expands Upper House Strength

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, secured over 69 seats in Sunday's election for the House of Councillors, expanding its strength in the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Of the 125 seats up for grabs this time, the coalition had held 69 seats.

Meanwhile, the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is seen to have failed to maintain its 23 contested seats. Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) enjoyed an increase from its six contested seats.

"We'll continue efforts also to protect democracy," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP president, said in a television program.

His remark came after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead during a stump speech Friday, an unprecedented incident in Japan in the post-World War II period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]