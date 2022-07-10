Ruling Bloc Likely Wins Majority of Upper House Contested Seats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, are likely to have won a majority of the seats contested in Sunday's election for the House of Councillors, according to Jiji Press exit polls.

Up for grabs in the poll for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, were 124 seats--74 for prefectural constituencies and 50 for the nationwide proportional representation system--plus one seat to fill a vacancy in Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan.

Voting started at 7 a.m. Sunday (10 p.m. Saturday GMT) at about 46,000 polling stations across the country and closed at 8 p.m. except in some areas.

Each Upper House member has a term of six years. An Upper House election takes place every three years, with half of all seats contested each time.

This is the first major national election for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida since the October 2021 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

