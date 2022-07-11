Matsui Mulling Resignation as Nippon Ishin Head

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui said Sunday that he will step down as leader of opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The move is apparently aimed at promoting a generational change in the party ahead of unified local elections next spring.

Matsui became head of a predecessor of Nippon Ishin in December 2015. He had announced that he will retire from politics when his term of office as Osaka mayor expires in April 2023.

"It's strange that somebody who has decided to retire stays on as party leader," Matsui told a news conference in the western city of Osaka on Sunday night.

Nippon Ishin expanded its strength in the House of Councillors in Sunday's election for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]