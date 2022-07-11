Japanese People Want Stable Politics: Biz Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese people want stable politics in Sunday's House of Councillors election, Kengo Sakurada, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate executives (Keizai Doyukai), has said.

"The will of the public has chosen political stability in the face of the rapidly changing economic and international situations," Sakurada said in a statement.

Sakurada "welcomed" the major victory of the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc, which secured a majority of the seats contested in the election for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

In the statement, he mentioned the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a stump speech Friday.

"It is significant for Japan, which is based on democracy, that the election was held calmly even under a big shock and that the public has shown their own will," Sakurada also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]