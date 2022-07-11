Record 35 Women Win Upper House Seats in Sun. Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--The number of women who won seats in Sunday's House of Councillors election in Japan came to 35, the highest for any poll for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The previous record high was 28, marked each in the 2016 and 2019 Upper House elections. Of the 35 female candidates, 21 secured seats in prefectural constituencies, and 14 under the nationwide proportional representation system.

Meanwhile, the proportion of the elected women in all female candidates in the latest triennial Upper House poll fell 7.6 percentage points from the 2019 poll to 19.3 pct, lower than the 24.7 pct for successful male candidates.

In the latest election, a total of 125 seats were contested--74 for constituencies, 50 under the proportional representation system and one to fill a vacancy in the prefectural constituency of Kanagawa, south of Tokyo.

The law for promoting gender equality in the political field calls on political parties to, among other things, ensure that the number of female candidates is set at the same level as that of male candidates as much as possible.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]