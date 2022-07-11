Japan Sets "Democratic Example" through Election: U.S. Envoy

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 10 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Sunday he congratulates Japan on its "democratic example in the face of unconscionable violence," in reference to the country's House of Councillors election held within days of the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Undeterred by the tragic events of the past few days, the Japanese people ensured their voices were heard by turning out to vote in the Upper House elections" on Sunday, Emanuel said in a Twitter post.

On the same day, Emanuel visited Abe's home in Tokyo to convey his condolences to the family of the former prime minister, who was shot dead during a stump speech Friday.

Abe, who created the Quad framework among Japan, the United States, Australia and India under his free and open Indo-Pacific initiative, "was a statesman ahead of his time," Emanuel said. "Our work ahead is to fulfill his vision by honoring his work."

